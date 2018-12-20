Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its 11th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 27 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the annual awards was held to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in Asia-Pacific.
"We are delighted to highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in their respective industries. Through this recognition, Frost & Sullivan hopes that the companies will continue to excel and spur them to further achievements," he added.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
GLOBAL
2018 Global Halal Glove Company of the Year
KOSSAN RUBBER
2018 Global Medical Glove Technology Innovation Award
SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS
2018 Global API Manufacturing (Oligonucleotide) Growth
ST PHARM
2018 Global Integrated Drug R & D Services Competitive
WUXI APPTEC
ASIA-PACIFIC
2018 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year
AMDOCS
2018 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the
AMWAY
2018 Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share
ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD
2018 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Growth Excellence
ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD
2018 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award
COVANCE INC
2018 Asia Pacific Renewable Inverter Product Line Strategy
DESTIN POWER INC
2018 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of
DHL eCOMMERCE
2018 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of
DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC
2018 Asia-Pacific Demand-Side Management Growth
GRIDWIZ, INC.
2018 Asia Pacific Process Safety Systems Industry Growth
HIMA
2018 Asia-Pacific Self-Service Contact Centre Application
HUAWEI
2018 Asia-Pacific Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year
HUAWEI
2018 Asia-Pacific AMI Solutions Company of the Year
ITRON INC
2018 Asia Pacific Secondary Battery Technology Innovation
JENAX INC.
2018 Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the
JLL
2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year
KERRY LOGISTICS
2018 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation Service Provider of
KERRY LOGISTICS
2018 Asia-Pacific Omni-Channel Logistics Service Provider
LF LOGISTICS
2018 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Service Provider of the Year
LF LOGISTICS
2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Facilities Developer of the Year
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS
2018 Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial IT Solutions Provider of the
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS
2018 Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
NOVOTECH, THE ASIA
2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of
ORANGE BUSINESS
2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership
ORANGE BUSINESS
2018 Asia-Pacific Data Communication Service Provider
ORANGE BUSINESS
2018 Asia-Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Service Provider
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
2018 Asia-Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
2018 Asia-Pacific Liquid Chromatograph - Mass Spectrometry New Product Innovation Award
SHIMADZU
2018 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year
SPRITZER
2018 Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive
SUNWAY BERHAD
2018 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
2018 Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform
TRILLIANT HOLDINGS INC
2018 Asia Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions
VERINT SYSTEMS
SOUTHEAST ASIA
2018 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System
DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC
2018 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY
COUNTRY
2018 Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service
STELLAR
2018 Australia Data Center Service Provider of the Year
EQUINIX
2018 Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD
2018 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD
2018 Indonesia Healthcare IT Company of the Year
PT. QPRO SUKSES MANDIRI
2018 Indonesia Smart City infrastructure Service Provider of
LINTASARTA
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI
2018 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
NRI SECURETECHNOLOGIES
2018 North American Artificial Intelligence for Aging
INSILICO MEDICINE , INC.
2018 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the
DTSI GROUP
2018 Philippines Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the
GLOBE TELECOM
2018 Philippines Data Center Service Provider of the Year
GLOBE TELECOM
2018 Philippines Facilities Management Customer Value
FPD ASIA PROPERTY
2018 Philippines Property Development Growth Excellence
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
2018 Singapore Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation
SINGTEL
2018 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
2018 Singapore Mobile Wallet Platform Growth Excellence
MATCHMOVE PAY
2018 Singapore Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service
KEPPEL DATA CENTRES
2018 South Korea Managed Security Service Provider of the
AHNLAB
2018 Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
2018 Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
2018 Vietnam Hospital of the Year
HOAN MY MEDICAL
2018 China Contact Center Outsourcing Growth Excellence
TELEPERFORMANCE CHINA
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion
Media Contact
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com