C5 Capital-backed ITC, announces appointment of Arno Robbertse as new Interim CEO

ITC Secure (ITC), the specialist cyber advisory and managed security service provider (MSSP) has announced Arno Robbertse as their new Interim CEO, starting on 1st January 2019. He takes over the leadership role from the incumbent William Kilmer, a Managing Partner at ITC's major shareholder, C5 Capital.

Arno joined ITC in December 2017 following the acquisition of an industry leading Cyber Consultancy Practice where he was the founder and a Managing Partner. Arno has served on ITC's executive committee during 2018 and successfully led the ITC Cyber Advisory team. He has been instrumental in building the ITC brand and delivering considerable growth across all areas of the business.

Andre Pienaar, Founder and Managing Partner at C5 Capital said, "We are delighted that Arno will take on this leadership position. It is particularly pleasing that we are able to announce the advancement of such a strong internal candidate demonstrating our commitment to recognise the talent within ITC."

ITC's current Interim CEO, William Kilmer will return to the US on a full-time basis, focusing on his role within C5 Capital.

Arno Robbertse, new ITC Interim CEO said, "I am very much looking forward to leading and serving this great company of ours. I would like to personally thank William, he has played a key role in enabling the ITC board to develop the business. Through his leadership and guidance, we have laid great foundations for the continued success and growth of ITC.

I am delighted to be taking the reins at such an exciting time and look forward to continuing the focus on delivering world class services to our customers and bringing innovative new cyber solutions to the market in the months ahead."

About ITC

ITC provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to help organisations assess, manage and mitigate their risk and ultimately to protect their key data assets and the reputation of their brand.

We provide independent assessments and clear, outcome-based recommendations that assist businesses make the right cyber investment choices.

From our dedicated secure operations centre in London, we deliver a comprehensive range of managed security services that enable us to detect and respond to cyber events 24x7x365.

