Supermicro Establishes New Facility to Optimize Cloud Solutions with Intel in Europe

New Center of Excellence helps Cloud Customers Accelerate Technology Investment Decisions by Providing Flexible Remote Access to New Technologies for Proof of Concept Testing

THE NETHERLANDS, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced it has joined with Intel to create a cloud solutions Center of Excellence at Supermicro's European headquarters in The Netherlands.

The Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) houses several racks of state-of-the-art server and storage solutions combining Supermicro's leading system architectures with Intel's latest technologies. The CCoE provides demonstrations, proof of concept testing and remote access capabilities aimed at cloud service providers as well as enterprise and datacenter cloud environments.

"This initiative, the Cloud Center of Excellence, is all about our customers," said Perry Hayes, president of Supermicro BV. "It's an opportunity to bring what Supermicro does best, which is industry-leading system technology, to customers in a way that allows them to try out their workloads on our equipment to accelerate their path to technology transition."

"Supermicro has a broad portfolio of solutions based on Intel technologies, and has a history of bringing new products to market quickly to enable their customers to benefit from our latest innovations and performance enhancements," said Jennifer Huffstetler, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Data Center Product Marketing Group. "This Cloud Center of Excellence is going to give Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) a means to more easily experience the benefits of the latest Supermicro products and Intel technologies."

Offering the very latest in server and storage technology, the center includes Supermicro's new highly-configurable 1U All-Flash Storage platform supporting half a petabyte of NVMe storage with the latest storage mediums such as Intel Ruler and EDSFF flash NVMe for storage density, Intel Optane DC SSDs and upcoming Intel Optane DC persistent memory for memory extension, as well as vROC.

Select customers have been working with the CCoE since as early as August of this year, and have already seen benefits from the center. One example is Internet Service Provider (ISP) cdmon in Spain, and its endeavor to create the fastest cloud in Europe. Based on their successful 10-year relationship, and on the advantages of the Ultra SuperServer system supporting the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Optane DC Solid State Drives (SSDs) all NVMe based into a Resource-Saving Architecture, Supermicro and cdmon partnered together on cdmon's new Cloud Project. With the Ultra SuperServer, Supermicro was able to exactly match cdmon's requirements to build an incredible system offering that was up to ten times faster than before. With Supermicro technology, cdmon is now confident that they are indeed offering the Fastest Cloud in Europe.

Supermicro's server and storage solutions feature Resource-Saving Architecture advantages that can be realized in a scaled datacenter environment by leveraging Supermicro Rack Scale Design (RSD), based on Intel Rack Scale Design, to manage racks of disaggregated servers, pooled composable storage, and networking with industry-standard Redfish RESTful API's. Supermicro's Resource-Saving product portfolio including the SuperBlade with disaggregated blades, the BigTwin and all-flash NVMe Ultra SuperServers deliver dramatically improved efficiency, increased utilization, reduced initial acquisition costs and TCO.

To learn more about the CCoE and how to utilize it for proof of concept testing, etc., please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/Cloud.

For general information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

