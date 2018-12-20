The London Psychiatry Centre: Life-changing Discovery for Bipolar Disorder Sufferers

LONDON, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A groundbreaking discovery allows a specific group of bipolar disorder sufferers to receive effective treatment with minimal or no side effects. The team at The London Psychiatry Centre is the first in the world to successfully apply an approach known as 'precision medicine' in psychiatry, to the treatment of type 2 and subthreshold bipolar disorders, particularly in patients with four or more mood changes in a year (rapid cycling). This is a life-changing event for those living with bipolar disorder.

Usual treatments involve taking between 3-4 drugs with side effects many find intolerable. The centre combined repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) with high dose thyroxine guided by targeted genetic testing for thyroid activating enzymes, and found that bipolar disorder patients can be treated with minimal, if any, side effects.

Dr Andy Zamar, Founder of The London Psychiatry Centre and Consultant Psychiatrist, comments: "The biggest challenge facing bipolar disorder sufferers is the significant side effects burden which comes with traditional treatments. The discovery of this new treatment combination is groundbreaking for patients, their loved ones and mental healthcare, and we hope this will pave the way for a worldwide change in how bipolar disorder is treated."

The centre is known for its pioneering work and has introduced new technologies to the UK and Europe including rTMS and eTNS. The discovery was made by Dr Andy Zamar, Consultant Endocrinologist Dr Abbi Lulsegged, and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Robin Roberts following the observation that most, if not all, patients treated with high dose thyroxine had thyroid function test profiles showing a lag in the activation of thyroid hormone. The team began investigating the genetic coding for the enzymes which activate thyroid hormone in order to predict and refine the treatment, as well as avoid side effects. They found that most patients had a deficiency of one, two or both enzymes needed to activate thyroid hormone, which helps to stabilise mood. Patients who received the combination of rTMS and high dose thyroxine reported either minor or no side effects and saw their condition recover fully after years of unsuccessful treatment with multiple drugs and/or ECT.

