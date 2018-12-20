Valmet to supply a new brown stock washing and screening line to Sappi Saiccor mill in South Africa

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order for the new magnesium oxide (MgO) no 3 brown stock washing and screening line for the Sappi Saiccor mill in South Africa. The delivery is part of the Vulindlela Project which targets to reduce the Saiccor mill's air emissions and effluents, and to increase its total production from 783,000 ADt/a to 890,000 ADt/a. The capacity of the new MgO no 3 brown stock and screening line will be 720 ADt/d.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. An order with this scope of supply is usually valued in the range of EUR 5-10 million. The new line is scheduled to start up in June 2020.

The agreement is a continuation to the long-term successful cooperation of Sappi and Valmet. Valmet has earlier delivered key processes to other Sappi mills in South Africa.

Sappi Saiccor mill

"Valmet and its TwinRoll press technology was selected due to the ease of access for descaling and maintenance, high washing efficiency, low water consumption and low fugitive emissions to atmosphere," says Wayne Weston, Project Director at Sappi Saiccor projects.

"Valmet's large reference base for fiberline key equipment, such as the TwinRoll presses for Sulphite pulp/dissolving pulp, gives confidence to our customers that we can handle their special processes. We are happy to be a part of the Vulindlela Project and it is an important breakthrough for Valmet to utilize the TwinRoll presses in the Saiccor mill," says Eva Engelfeldt, Sales Manager, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes equipment for the deknotting, screening and brown stock washing area, and auxiliaries like centrifugal pumps, field instruments, control valves, tower and tanks. The delivery also includes a service agreement on performance and reliability monitoring for the TwinRoll presses. The monitoring consists of a cloud application on the Valmet platform.

Information about the customer Sappi

Sappi is a global diversified woodfibre company focused on providing dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, graphic/printing papers, as well as biomaterials and biochemicals to their direct and indirect customer base. Sappi has over 12,000 employees in over 20 countries.



The Saiccor mill is situated south of the port of Durban in South Africa. With a capacity of 800,000 tons per annum of Verve sulphite Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP), it is the world's single largest manufacturing site for fully bleached sulphite DWP.







Valmet TwinRoll Evolution wash press (TRPE)

For further information, please contact:

Eva Engelfeldt, Sales Manager, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet, tel. +46 70 680 52 19

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

