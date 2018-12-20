sprite-preloader
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Schibsted Employee Share Saving Plan 2019

Schibsted's employee share saving plan (ESSP) continues in 2019 with saving in the Schibsted B-share. Employees in in Marketplaces International (MPI) are not participating in Schibsted's ESSP for 2019 but MPI are planning a separate program related to MPI-shares. Information related to the MPI-program will be communicated when the details are finalized.

Attached to this release is a list of primary insiders that have subscribed to the share saving plan for 2019. The subscribed amount disclosed is the total amount in NOK for 2019. Primary insiders can only change their savings amount once a year. The purchase price and the number of shares will be reported when allocations are made.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 20 December 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Primary insiders (http://hugin.info/131/R/2229683/875996.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)