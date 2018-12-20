Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Schibsted Employee Share Saving Plan 2019

Schibsted's employee share saving plan (ESSP) continues in 2019 with saving in the Schibsted B-share. Employees in in Marketplaces International (MPI) are not participating in Schibsted's ESSP for 2019 but MPI are planning a separate program related to MPI-shares. Information related to the MPI-program will be communicated when the details are finalized.

Attached to this release is a list of primary insiders that have subscribed to the share saving plan for 2019. The subscribed amount disclosed is the total amount in NOK for 2019. Primary insiders can only change their savings amount once a year. The purchase price and the number of shares will be reported when allocations are made.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 20 December 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary insiders (http://hugin.info/131/R/2229683/875996.pdf)



