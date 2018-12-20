Hainan Airlines to Launch Shenzhen-Paris Service on December 21

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, Hainan Airlines announced the formal launch of service between Shenzhen and Paris. The airline will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the new route with two round-trip flights per week. Hainan Airlines flight HU757, the inaugurate flight of the carrier's new Shenzhen-Paris service, will take off from Shenzhen Bao'an International airport at 1:15 am on December 21 Beijing time, and land at Zurich Airport the same day, at 7:15 am local time.

Hainan Airlines spokesman said, "The non-stop Shenzhen-Paris service will bring more convenience to passengers travelling on business and for leisure, further promoting the development of the economies, cultures and tourism of the two countries, while offering more opportunities for collaboration between companies in European countries and in China."

After Shenzhen-Paris Service, Hainan Airlines will have 16 international and regional routes in Shenzhen. Hainan Airlines took the lead in realizing the interconnection between Shenzhen and Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. In the future, Hainan Airlines will continue to pursue excellence and continuously improve the five-star service to provide passengers with a more comfortable, safe and warm flight experience, aiming to become the best choice for passengers.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Paris Flight Timetable:

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU757 B787 Monday/Friday Shenzhen 1:15 am 7:15 am Paris HU758 B787 Monday/Friday Paris 11:35 am 5:55 am +1 Shenzhen

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg