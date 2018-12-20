Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-20 / 09:48 *cavis Asset Management AG obtains commitments from institutional investors to invest equity capital in excess of EUR 180 million * - *Equity capital commitments from new and existing institutional clients* *- Committed funds allow investments in renewable energy plants in the amount of roughly EUR 500 million * *- Funds to be used to build up a diversified portfolio of European wind and solar parks operated via government feed-in tariffs or PPAs* Neubiberg, 20 December 2018 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, has obtained equity capital commitments totaling some EUR 180 million from institutional investors for investments in renewable energy plants. This capital will be sufficient to realze a total invest volume of almost half a billion euros in wind and solar parks in Europe. The funds come from institutional investors under a new direct mandate and two special funds currently distributed by renowned banking partners. In addition, a financial institution that is already an Encavis AM client has again made available a significant amount for direct investments in European solar parks. First investments are expected for the fourth quarter of 2018. The capital will be used to build up broadly diversified portfolios of wind and solar parks in various European countries. Besides the diversification across energy generation types and regions, it is planned to acquire both plants benefiting from government-guaranteed feed-in tariffs and parks operated on the basis of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). "With the capital commitments of our institutional clients Encavbis Asset Managament contributes to the successful growth strategy of the entire Encavis Group. We are very happy about the confidence placed in our technical, financial and legal expertise for investments in renewable energy plants," says Karsten Mieth, member of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG *About Encavis Asset Management AG:* Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energy sources. The company has been investing successfully in this sector since 2006, acquiring for institutional investors more than 40 plants with a generating capacity of around 430 MW. The company covers the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the plants. Encavis Asset Management AG is a fully owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and, as part of the Encavis Group, profits from the latter's many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of Europe's leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy sources. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently more than 1.9 gigawatts (GW). The environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) achievements of Encavis AG have been rated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and were awarded the ISS-oekom's Prime Label. More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com. *Contact:* *Encavis Asset Management AG* Tanja Van den Wouwer Head of Marketing & Client Relations Management Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025 E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com End of Media Release Issuer: Encavis Asset Management AG 2018-12-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 760767 2018-12-20

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2018 03:48 ET (08:48 GMT)