DGAP-Media / 2018-12-20 / 10:17 Frankfurt/Darmstadt, December 20, 2018 - As one of the leading direct banks, comdirect bank AG is now using the AUTHADA software as its identification solution, integrated into the new comdirect mobile application. With this solution, AUTHADA, a portfolio company of FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), sets a new standard for fast and secure identification for account opening to a few seconds. As one of the most well-established online banks in Germany, comdirect now offers its customers identification solution of AUTHADA by means of an electronic identity card within seconds. comdirect is thus taking advantage of the opportunity to make banking and investing even simpler and more intuitive for its customers and is thus proving itself to be a leader in innovation. comdirect is the first direct bank to rely on AUTHADA's White Label SDK. AUTHADA's identification solution is fully integrated into comdirect's app and corporate design. With this integration, comdirect allows its customers to identify themselves particularly quickly, securely and without having to switch media.. For a user who opens a depot with comdirect, he can identify himself within seconds using the AUTHADA solution in the comdirect app. Like the complete comdirect service itself, remote identification is available from anywhere at any time of the day or night. The user only needs his electronic ID card, the associated six-digit PIN and an NFC-capable Android smartphone or tablet for the digital identification process. The AUTHADA solution meets all the requirements of the Money Laundering Act (AMLA), the Banking Act (KWG) and the Federal Administration Office (BVA). AUTHADA solutions guarantee maximum security and are certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Jörg Jessen, CEO of AUTHADA, characterizes the new business relationship as follows: "The fact that one of the leading direct banks in Germany is launching our integrated identification solution is another milestone for AUTHADA this year. comdirect thus offers by far the fastest and most customer-friendly account opening in Germany and we know that we will very soon be gaining further major financial service providers as partners. We would like to thank comdirect for the trust they have placed in us". Matthias Hach, board member at comdirect, adds: "Identifying with eID is in line with our strategy of making banking and brokerage as easy, fast and convenient as possible for our customers. And with the integration of AUTHADA, we will significantly accelerate the opening of securities accounts. " Stefan Schütze, CEO of FinLab AG, which already joined AUTHADA in 2016, adds: "We are pleased to have won comdirect bank AG as a customer, one of the leading online brokers in Germany. This confirms the quality of our products and will provide further momentum in the upcoming market penetration". Direct link to depot opening: www.comdirect.de/depot/comdirect-depot.htmlEroeffnung [1] *About AUTHADA GmbH:* AUTHADA is a Darmstadt cybersecurity startup and spin-off of the Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences founded in May 2015. AUTHADA's identification solutions are based on the eID functionality of the new ID card. Using a mobile or stationary NFC-enabled terminal device, people can be identified remotely or on site in seconds. Legally compliant on the basis of German and EU legislation as well as application compliant due to the certification of these solutions by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). *Press contact:* AUTHADA GmbH Ruth Weber presse@authada.de Phone: +49 6151 2752 500 www.authada.de *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. *Press contact:* FinLab AG: investor-relations@finlab.de Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0 www.finlab.de End of Media Release Issuer: FinLab AG 2018-12-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 