Statkraft AS: Statkraft invests in German EV charging company eeMobility

(Düsseldorf/München, 20th December 2018) - Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, enters the German EV charging market by acquiring 61 percent of Munich based eeMobility GmbH. The company develops charging solutions for company fleets and provides a full service offer. The partnership strengthens eeMobility's position with regards to its future growth ambitions.

"We are convinced that the commercial fleet market will play a major role in spreading e-mobility in Germany. Statkraft has long experience in emobility with Norway being the leading market world-wide for EV adoption. We seek to bring those experiences to other European countries, in partnership with leading start-ups that we can help scale", says Bjørn Holsen, Senior Vice President New Business at Statkraft.

"eeMobility is well placed with its advanced product offering for employee car fleets in Germany and we look forward to building the company together with the founders", he adds.

"For the last four years we have built up an agile enterprise bringing to life our vision of intelligently connecting electric vehicles with energy markets by creating charging solutions that address volatility of renewable energy production" says Klaus Huber, co-founder together with Robin Geisler.

"We see a huge potential to accelerate our future growth using Statkraft's expertise from advanced EV markets." adds Robin Geisler.

Contracts were signed on 19th December 2018. Statkraft will support eeMobility as shareholder and seek to create and capture synergies between eeMobility, Statkraft's German activities in energy management, retail and with its charging business in Norway.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3,500 employees in more than 17 countries.

About eeMobility

eeMobility is a leading provider of innovative charging solutions in the field of e-mobility. The start-up founded in 2015 offers companies a complete range of charging solutions for CO2-free charging of electric vehicles. eeMobility has currently 40 employees providing mobility solutions to more than 1.000 vehicles in commercial fleets. Their products connect the world of energy with mobility business, creating e-mobility solutions for the future.

Statkraft press contact:

Statkraft, Anne Joeken, Communications

Tel. +49 (0)211 60244107 | Mob. +49 (0)163 9611404 | anne.joeken@statkraft.com

Social Media Statkraft:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/StatkraftChannel

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Statkraft

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/statkraft/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/statkraft

www.statkraft.com

eeMobility press contact:

eeMobility GmbH, Katharina Chatterjee, Sales & Communications

Tel. +49 89 8091330-42 | Mob. +49 151 46344905

k.chatterjee@ee-mobility.com

www.ee-mobility.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire

