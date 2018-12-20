Mr. Albert Rouwendal Appointed as General Manager Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing & Yanqi Island

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing & Yanqi Island is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Rouwendal as the new General Manager. A dynamic international hotelier with years of experience and a proven track record of professional success in providing superior service and leadership, Albert will oversee the Sunrise Kempinski and Yanqi Island hotels and a team of 1,000 dedicated employees.

A Dutch national, Mr. Rouwendal was most recently the Director of Operations and General Manager Benelux for Movenpick Hotels & Resorts based in Amsterdam.

Albert speaks fluent French, English and German, in addition to his mother tongue. Graduated from the Hotel Management School in the Netherlands, he started his international hospitality career with the IHG Paris and Hotel Le Meurice and rose through the ranks working in the international luxury hospitality industry, including various senior management positions for renowned international luxury hotel groups being IHG, Shangri-La, Hilton, Kempinski and Movenpick across Europe, The Middle East, Africa and Asia. His tenure as Principle Lecturer in Hospitality Management at NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, contributed to his outstanding training capability and profound up to date insight into the hotel industry.

Believing in continuous learning and development, Mr. Rouwendal has completed several programmes at some famous universities such as Cornell USA, and Cambridge. At present, he is finishing his MBA at the University of Groningen-AOG Business School.

In his new role, Albert will lead his team to further expand the success of this magnificent hotel destination, her existing prestigious image and the leading role of the Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing and Yanqi Island.

Located 60 km north of Beijing's city centre, alongside the picturesque Yanqi Lake, and featuring panoramic views of Yan Mountain and the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island is Kempinski's largest property in China.

This destination includes 590 guestrooms and suites housed across Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing, Yanqi Hotel and 12 Boutique Hotels. Leisure facilities include 11 restaurants and bars, 2 Kempinski The Spas, a private marina, the Yanqi Pagoda, recreational and fitness facilities, 2 Kids Clubs and beautifully landscaped gardens.

With 14,069 sqm of meeting space, including 4 ballrooms and 23 meeting rooms, this destination is designed to host high-profile government conferences and global summits and large-scale international meetings.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801111/Albert_Rouwendal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801110/Sunrise_Kempinski_Hotel_Beijing.jpg