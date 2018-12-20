Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2019

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2019, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2019:

report for Q4 2018 and full year 2018: January 31, 2019;

report for Q1 2019: April 25, 2019;

report for Q2 2019 and half-year 2019: July 25, 2019; and

report for Q3 2019 and January-September 2019: October 24, 2019.

Publication of "Nokia in 2018"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2018" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 12 of 2019.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2019 is planned to be held on May 21, 2019.





