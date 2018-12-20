Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 58 MW EPC order in Australia

Singapore, 20 December 2018

Vestas has signed a 58 MW engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Cherry Tree Wind Farm, located near Seymour in Victoria, Australia.



Cherry Tree Wind Farm has been developed by Vestas' long term Australian customer Infigen Energy and sold to the John Laing Group today in conjunction with the project achieving financial close. John Laing is an international originator, active investor and manager of infrastructure projects and will own and fund the Cherry Tree Wind Farm going forward.



The project will feature 16 Vestas V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode and a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, which will include a full-scope service package to maximise energy production for the entire asset, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the wind turbines, electrical and civil balance of plant.



Vestas and Infigen Energy have worked together on five projects in Australia over the past 14 years, and Vestas is currently servicing Infigen's entire operating fleet including all their Suzlon turbines.



"Vestas and Infigen Energy have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, and we are proud to continue our support with the Cherry Tree project," said Vestas Asia Pacific President, Clive Turton, "we also look forward to constructing and servicing the Cherry Tree Wind Farm under John Laing's ownership".



"Vestas is a trusted partner of Infigen Energy with a proven track record in the market and provides competitive solutions supported by a long-term service commitment", said Infigen Energy, Managing Director, Ross Rolfe.



Commercial operations at Cherry Tree Wind Farm are scheduled to commence in first half of 2020.







For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Zhang

REZWE@vestas.com

Tel: +61 3 8698 7303





About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment