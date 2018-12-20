The "2018 Global Pseudomonas Diagnostics Market Shares, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the Pseudomonas diagnostics market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on the Pseudomonas definition, epidemiology and etiology are reviewed. The report provides the 5-year test volume and sales forecasts by country for the following market segments:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

Also, the report examines the market applications of DNA Probes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other technologies; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies emerging business expansion opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers and risks, and strategic planning issues and concerns.

Key Topics Covered

I. Introduction

II. Worldwide Test Overview

Technologies and Instrumentation

A. Background, Diagnostic Tests, Vaccines and Drugs

B. Instrumentation Review: Operating Characteristics

Features and Selling Princes of Leading Infectious Disease

Automated and Semi-automated Analyzers

C. Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostic Technologies

1. Molecular Diagnostics

2. Monoclonal Antibodies

3. Immunoassays

4. Differential Light Scattering

5. Information Technology

6. Artificial Intelligence

7. Liposomes

8. Flow Cytometry

9. Chromatography

10. Diagnostic Imaging

11. Gel Microdroplets

12. Others

D. Personal Testing

III. Country Analyses: Sales and Volume Forecasts

IV. Major Product Development Opportunities

A. Instrumentation

B. Reagent Kits and Test Systems/Panels

C. Information Technology

D. Auxiliary Products

V. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products

VI. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies

A. Internal Development

B. Collaborative Arrangements

C. University Contracts

D. Distribution Strategies for Decentralized Testing Markets

VII. Potential Market Entry Barriers and Risks

A. Market Maturity

B. Cost Containment

C. Competition

D. Technological Edge and Limitations

E. Patent Protection

F. Regulatory Constraints

G. Decentralized Testing Market Challenges

VIII. Competitive Assessments

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix/Erba

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

ID Biomedical/GSK

Kreatech/Leica

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher/Life Technology

Wallac/PE

Wako

