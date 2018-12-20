The "2018 Global Pseudomonas Diagnostics Market Shares, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a detailed analysis of the Pseudomonas diagnostics market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on the Pseudomonas definition, epidemiology and etiology are reviewed. The report provides the 5-year test volume and sales forecasts by country for the following market segments:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Public Health Labs
Also, the report examines the market applications of DNA Probes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other technologies; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies emerging business expansion opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers and risks, and strategic planning issues and concerns.
Key Topics Covered
I. Introduction
II. Worldwide Test Overview
Technologies and Instrumentation
A. Background, Diagnostic Tests, Vaccines and Drugs
B. Instrumentation Review: Operating Characteristics
Features and Selling Princes of Leading Infectious Disease
Automated and Semi-automated Analyzers
C. Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostic Technologies
1. Molecular Diagnostics
2. Monoclonal Antibodies
3. Immunoassays
4. Differential Light Scattering
5. Information Technology
6. Artificial Intelligence
7. Liposomes
8. Flow Cytometry
9. Chromatography
10. Diagnostic Imaging
11. Gel Microdroplets
12. Others
D. Personal Testing
III. Country Analyses: Sales and Volume Forecasts
IV. Major Product Development Opportunities
A. Instrumentation
B. Reagent Kits and Test Systems/Panels
C. Information Technology
D. Auxiliary Products
V. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products
VI. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies
A. Internal Development
B. Collaborative Arrangements
C. University Contracts
D. Distribution Strategies for Decentralized Testing Markets
VII. Potential Market Entry Barriers and Risks
A. Market Maturity
B. Cost Containment
C. Competition
D. Technological Edge and Limitations
E. Patent Protection
F. Regulatory Constraints
G. Decentralized Testing Market Challenges
VIII. Competitive Assessments
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix/Erba
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- ID Biomedical/GSK
- Kreatech/Leica
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher/Life Technology
- Wallac/PE
- Wako
