Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier wins contract to supply and maintain 18 FLEXITY trams for Wiener Lokalbahnen

Contract for the next generation TW500-type FLEXITY trams with the option for an additional 16 vehicles

The contract includes the 24-year FlexCare maintenance management system

BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and Wiener Lokalbahnen have signed a contract to supply 18 FLEXITY trams to Vienna, including the FlexCare maintenance management system over 24 years. The contract is valued at approximately 94 million euro ($107 million US). It includes an option for an additional 16 vehicles and an additional eight years of servicing and maintenance.

The trams will be developed at Bombardier's global competence centre for trams and light rail vehicles in Vienna. The first vehicles are to be commissioned successively from 2021 and will replace the old TW100-type vehicles.

"Wiener Lokalbahnen wanted a modern, barrier-free and environmentally friendly vehicle to provide Badner Bahn passengers with the highest possible comfort. We are delighted to have found a very experienced and competent partner in Bombardier", said Monika Unterholzner, Managing Director of Wiener Lokalbahnen.

"We offered a very sustainable mobility solution with clear benefits for passengers, as well as our customer. Passengers of the new FLEXITY vehicles can look forward to more comfort, innovative design and the highest safety standards. With the 24-year FlexCare maintenance package, we guarantee efficient, safe and reliable operation of a durable tram in the future", added Christian Diewald, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation in Austria.

Passengers who depend on the connection between the outskirts of Vienna and the city centre can continue to enjoy Bombardier's customary high quality, comfort, accessibility and modern equipment.

Bombardier's FlexCare maintenance system is easy to integrate into existing maintenance processes and allows customers to perform maintenance at their own facilities under the overall maintenance management responsibility of Bombardier. In addition to ensuring high availability and reliability, this maintenance management system also guarantees cost security over the entire term of the contract.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

