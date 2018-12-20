Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.32p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---