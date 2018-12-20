SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analysis study for a consumer packaged goods industry client

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005209/en/

Supply chain analysis study for a consumer packaged goods industry client. (Graphic: Business Wire

The client is an American consumer packaged goods industry company. The company is based out of Illinois, US and commands an annual revenue of over US$ 40 billion. With delivery and marketing processes becoming more digitalized, the client realized the need to restructure their procurement functions to enhance supply chain visibility and drive profitability. The primary aim of this engagement was to develop an action plan to rebalance their supply base to address the rising demands from global markets. Additionally, by leveraging supply chain analysis, the client wanted to implement a centralized logistics network to centralize their company's logistics operations, resulting in reducing inventory costs.

According to the experts at SpendEdge, "Redesigning the entire supply chain system enables businesses to enhance supply chain visibility by maximizing the efficiency of the final outcome."

Want to know why SpendEdge is the market leader when it comes to procurement and supply chain analysis solutions? Request a demo to access our complete portfolio of procurement solutions for free.

With the help of SpendEdge's supply chain analysis engagement, the client redesigned and revolutionized their logistics management system. This helped them in overcoming the redundancies in the supply chain while creating new value-added processes. This subsequently helped the client to improve transportation and inventory planning and track just-in-time delivery metrics by analyzing shipping schedules. Additionally, the supply chain analysis engagement helped the client improve the inventory system while minimizing costs.

To know more about the complete scope of this engagement and the real benefits of supply chain analysis solutions for businesses, request a free proposal

SpendEdge's supply chain analysis helped the client to:

Minimize cost and overcome supply chain risks

Obtain a deeper understanding of global supply capabilities

To know more about the supply chain strategies followed by different firms, Talk to an analyst

The supply chain analysis also offered predictive insights on:

Improving efficiency and visibility throughout the network

Centralizing company's logistics operations

Read the complete article to know more: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/consumer-packaged-goods-supply-chain-analysis

Are you interested in purchasing procurement reports? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement market research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005209/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us