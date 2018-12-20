Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - NexTech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR) (OTC Pink: NEXCF) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is pleased to launch a new Unity plugin developer-focused program called the "ARitize Studio." ARitize Studio is a publishing Platform available for the creation and distribution of AR-first and AR-native experiences for iOS, Android and NexTech's patent pending Web enabled AR platform. With this launch NexTech has built a powerful suite of tools which makes the creation of engaging Augmented Reality experiences simpler and more efficient for the Unity developer community.

AR creators and producers can sign up here:

http://www.nextechar.com/developers/

"Given the strong validation from our partners and in the spirit of our continuing efforts to democratize AR-First and AR-Native experiences, today we announce the release of our ARitize Studio to the developer community, free of charge," comments Paul Duffy, President of NexTech AR Solutions. Duffy continues, "Our AR ecosystem is now able to confidently deliver AR-first content on billions of smartphones, tablets and computers. This is another milestone in our march towards the democratization of AR for the masses."

Summary

The NexTech AR Developer's program is being launched to provide the AR developer community with a powerful new way to create immersive, engaging AR experiences in Unity and publish them to the ARitize app. Developers will be able to create their own channels, and showcase their talents to the growing world of brands and users who come to ARitize for the incredible experiences.

Why the Developers program

To help usher in AR into everyday life, NexTech sees a great opportunity to invest in the community that will help make this happen. "By empowering developers and giving them a platform to showcase what is possible with AR, we are helping to sow the seeds for a world where AR is the norm," says Reuben Tozman, COO NexTech.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing augmented reality (AR) to the masses by creating an AR ecosystem featuring eCommerce solutions for websites, AR learning and education as well as AR live streaming for events. The company has filed a patent around its AR web-enabled eCommerce platform which has been integrated with Shopify, Wordpress and Magento. The AR can "go live" on any ecomm site with just a few lines of embed code creating a highly scalable platform. The global eCommerce industry is a $2.8 trillion-dollar marketplace and growing. NexTech has acquired its e-learning platform "edCetra" which has been used by Fortune 500 companies such as Imperial Oil, Bombardier and Staples, as well as the Library of Congress and others to educate and train employees. NexTech has added augmented reality ("AR") training and education options into the platform and expects to launch in 2019. The company is also working on bringing forth its AR live streaming platform for shows and live events. All of the companies' platforms run off of one CRM which allows for its AR ecosystem to rise up. NexTech launched its ARitize app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize.

