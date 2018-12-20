"Our Future Rests on Solidarity": UN Women Marks International Human Solidarity Day with Message for Gender Equality

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Women HeForShe global solidarity movement for gender equality marks International Human Solidarity Day with a new video calling on people from across the globe to stand in solidarity for gender equality.

Solidarity has been an important theme of 2018. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres closed his remarks to the General Assembly noting that, "Our future rests on solidarity." United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, "we believe in the power of solidarity; in building bridges across divides; taking on the big issues like ending hunger, disease, exclusion, discrimination, pollution, inequality."

The video features thought-leaders and Activists emphasizing the importance of a culture of solidarity as a key driver of social change - on gender equality - and across the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As Secretary-General Guterres said, "Our future rests on solidarity. We must repair broken trust ... and we must uphold dignity for one and for all."

Launched in 2014, by UN Women, the United Nations Global Entity for Gender Equality, the HeForShe movement has thus far galvanized millions of men from every corner of the world as Advocates for gender equality, generating more than 1.3 billion online conversations.

"HeForShe is an expression of solidarity and a call for men to take responsibility for advancing gender equality. On this day of international solidarity, we call on men and boys to join the HeForShe movement," said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

The video closes with a call to action, urging individuals to join the movement at HeForShe.org, and continue their activism at home, in their school, workplace, and community.

