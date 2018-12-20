Warrior Gold Increases Land Position Strategic to the Goodfish-Kirana Property, Kirkland Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 24-claim package (304.04 ha) adjacent to the northeast portion of the Company's Goodfish-Kirana Property, together with three contiguous new claims (50.64 ha) staked by the Company. These two strategic additions bring the Company's land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp to 3704 ha. (Figure 1 - pink shaded areas).

The 24-claim block was acquired from Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Galaway Metals and Ontario Prospector of the Year in 2006. The claims were acquired in exchange for a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR). Warrior has the right to buy-back 1% of the NSR for $1M.

The three new claims were staked effective December 15, 2018 through the Ontario Government Mining Lands Administrative System (MLAS).

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo., President and CEO of Warrior Gold stated: "We are pleased to be adding prospective new ground that includes the two major gold bearing regional deformation zones (DZ) - the Victoria DZ and the Kirana DZ as well as numerous underexplored geophysical targets and gold anomalies. Geologically the Victoria DZ is at the contact of the Kinojevis and the Blake River Groups which is the same structural/stratigraphic setting as the +2 Moz Au Upper Beaver Deposit of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, less than 15 km to the southeast of the Company's property boundary. The Company will incorporate these newly acquired claims into its 2019 exploration program based on reviews of historical records and data".

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX-V listed company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five kilometers from the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; recognized as one of the world's highest-grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by 3 km wide (approximately 34.5 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the East West trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the Northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone and the Victoria Creek DZ. The Properties contain numerous historical gold showings, including 18 historical pits and shafts. The Company is exploring this largely underexplored land package with modern exploration technology and regional geological expertise.

