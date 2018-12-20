Mindtree Recognized as Rising Star by ISG Report on Cloud Services

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and advisory firm ISG highlightsMindtree's hyperscale relationships

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been positioned as a Rising Star for its public cloud transformation services in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report 2018 on 'Cloud Transformation/Operation Services & XaaS'. Mindtree was also recognized as a Product Challenger in managed public cloud services.

The ISG report evaluated Mindtree and 36 other service providers' global cloud transformation advisory and managed services practices for the public cloud, specifically the largest public cloud hyperscale organizations.

"Enterprises are rapidly migrating workloads to hybrid clouds or public clouds to achieve greater agility, yet the journey to the cloud is complex," said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, Senior VP and Global Head of Digital Business at Mindtree. "With our range of infrastructure provider-specific tools, Mindtree is uniquely positioned to help enterprise clients accelerate their journey to the cloud."

The ISG report cites Mindtree's strengths as:

Hyperscale relationships: Mindtree is a gold certified Microsoft Azure partner, Google Cloud Platform system integration partner, IBM Premium Business Partner and Oracle Gold partner. Mindtree is part of the AWS Channel Reseller Program, AWS Service Delivery Program and AWS Advanced Partner with competencies in big data and DevOps.



"Mindtree has been named a Rising Star for the second year running for both Public Cloud Infrastructure Consulting and for Managed Services," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Global Head for ISG Provider Lens. "Rising Stars are providers that ISG believes will be the leaders of tomorrow. Mindtree has made steady progress towards the leaders quadrant due to their automation centric approach to migration, their cloud first innovation programs and the strong relationships they've established with the hyperscalers. They are making the right investments in DevOps and continuing to automate their support solutions which are key indicators for a leader in this space."

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report series provides valuable insights on service provider capabilities based on ISG's unique methodology, which blends empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world working experiences and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

To learn more about Mindtree's Cloud services, visit: https://www.mindtree.com/services/digital/cloud

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com .

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital" in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 19,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds." To learn more, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

