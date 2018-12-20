Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company" or "Us") has completed the strategic transformation from being a traditional health supplement products manufacturer to a hemp derivative products pioneer. The Company's hemp derivative products have been launched into the Chinese market since May 2018, including Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Cosmetics.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the sales revenue of our hemp derivative products was $1,620,912, accounting for 75.68% of the Company's total revenue. The hemp derivative products are expected to become the driving force to increase profit in the fiscal year of 2019, as it is estimated that the sales revenue of the four hemp derivative products is to reach around $6.5 million in the fiscal year of 2019.

The CEO of China Health Industries, Mr. Xin Sun, said: "The four hemp derivative products including Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Hemp Polypeptide and Hemp Cosmetics, which have been available in the market since May 2018, are highly appraised by our customers. The flowers, leaves, stems and roots of the hemp can be utilized to produce various hemp products. In the upcoming years, we will invest more resources on expanding our offering of hemp products in the market and developing new hemp products to meet customers' needs."

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company vertically integrated with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in R&D, and production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medicines and health supplement products.

China Health owns GMP certified plants and facilities, and manufactures 21 CFDA approved medicines and 14 health supplement products covering 5 kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series covers hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medicines, externally used medicines and health foods.

