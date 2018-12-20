Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-20 / 13:51 *Savannah Resources Plc* *Cooperation Agreement signed with University of Porto and**Laboratorio Nacional de Energia e Geologia, Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, Portugal * *Highlights:* · Savannah has agreed "The Protocol of Cooperation" (Protoclo de Cooperação) with the Partners ('the Agreement') which formalises the working relationship and builds upon the fieldwork which has been carried out to date · LNEG is a Governmental Research and Development ('R&D') institution geared towards meeting the needs of society and companies and has significant experience in the lithium processing technologies · The Faculty of Sciences of the University of Portowas established in 1911 and has maintained its unique position in providing quality training in Exact Sciences, Natural Sciences and Mathematics · This co-operation is illustrative of the high calibre lithium technical grouping Savannah is establishing in Portugal Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah') or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, which is focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of lithium spodumene concentrates from its Portuguese Mina do Barroso Project ('Mina do Barroso' 'MdB' or 'the Project'), is pleased to announce it is working with the Laboratorio Nacional de Energia e Geologia ('LNEG') and Faculty of Sciences from the University of Porto ('the Partners') and to date has concluded a preliminary mineralogy study and a first draft processing flowsheet for the treatment, recovery and concentration of spodumene from samples of Grandao and NOA deposits at MdB. *Savannah's Technical Director, Dale Ferguson said: *"We were delighted to enter into this Agreement with these two prestigious organisations within Portugal. Both have strong track records, including that Professor Noronha of the University of Porto discovered the presence of lithium in Portugal at the Grandao location around thirty years ago. This Agreement formalises the work that has been undertaken to date and we believe notable benefits so far have been achieved for the Project such as the noteworthy metallurgical outcomes that have been attained. "ThePortuguese Government supports the development of the lithium industry in Portugal as evidenced by the recent Government approval in the Council of Ministers of the 'strategic guidelines for the valorisation of the potential of lithium minerals in Portugal'". Please click on the following link to the complete press release: http://www.savannahresources.com/cms/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Cooperation- Agreement-signed-with-University-of-Porto-in-the-advancement-of-the-Mina-do- Barroso-Lithium-Project-.pdf [1] For further information please visit www.savannahresources.com [2]or contact: David Archer (CEO) Savannah Resources Tel: +44 20 7117 plc 2489 David Hignell / Dugald Northland Capital Tel: +44 20 3861 J. Carlean (Nominated Partners Ltd 6625 Adviser) Christopher Raggett / finnCap Ltd Tel: +44 20 7220 Camille Gochez (Broker) 0500 Grant Barker (Equity Whitman Howard Tel: +44 020 Adviser) 7659 1225 Charlotte Page / Lottie St Brides Partners Tel: +44 20 7236 Wadham (Financial PR) Ltd 1177 *About Savannah* Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of our staff and the communities we work with. The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV". End of Media Release Issuer: Savannah Resources PLC 2018-12-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 760971 2018-12-20 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f03a1a2be839cfa8b73ae6425bcee467&application_id=760971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fc7c21be232c3d683d55d027ddc4129&application_id=760971&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

