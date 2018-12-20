Will Hemp CBD Industry Really Explode if the Hemp Bill is Passed

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

Hemp CBD-based products are finishing 2018 strong as the market continues to experience explosive growth. Though relatively young, Hemp CBD has been a significant player in economies around the world as CBD-based products become more available and prominent. The space has been projected to surpass $22 billion in annual revenues by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group. Current developments could change those expectations now. The passing of the Hemp Farm Bill is projected to provide even more of a boost to the already thriving industry as hemp has been effectively legalized in the United States, allowing for much more flexibility and options when it comes to creating CBD products. 2019 is shaping up to be another promising year for CBD and cannabis as momentum carries over and the market continues to grow. Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:NUGS), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA), CV Sciences Inc. (OTC:CVSI), PotNetwork Holdings Inc. (OTC:POTN).

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:NUGS) BREAKING NEWS: Cannabis Strategic Ventures today announces the expansion of its independent board of directors and executive team as the Company prepares to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market Place and add additional brands and assets to its portfolio. Expanding the independent board of directors is one of the final key pieces for OTCQB uplisting.

"The following board of director and team appointments reflect the growth we've experienced as a company and our commitment to positioning Cannabis Strategic Ventures as a leader in the cannabis industry," said Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "As we begin the uplisting process and take advantage of increasingly favorable cannabis legislation worldwide, having a leading team in place will allow us to quickly scale and address industry demands."

Independent Board of Directors - SEC attorney Tad Mailander has been appointed to Cannabis Strategic Ventures' independent board of directors, where he will contribute his extensive securities experience. He has been a director of American Cannabis Company, Inc. since March 13, 2018.

Also joining the board is Jesus Quintero, current CFO of MassRoots, a leading technology platform for the cannabis industry with regulated dispensary clients in multiple U.S. markets. Quintero previously served as CFO of Brazil Interactive Media and has experience in public company reporting.

Management - Currently a member of Cannabis Strategic Ventures' board of directors, the Company names Chris Young as its chief strategy officer. Young, an accomplished entertainment lawyer, fashion entrepreneur, and venture capital investor, in 2011 started and later became president of his first company. Co-founded with model Jacqueline Brown, the company was later acquired by a U.S.-based fashion incubator known as FD9 Group. Young currently serves as a resident advisor at the Venture Fund Amplify.LA.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures also names Arlene Guzman as its vice president of Communications and Operations. Guzman brings nearly 15 years of experience as a communications and operations professional in the venture capital and government space. Her experience includes working on presidential and state-level campaigns and holding key roles at VantagePoint Capital Partners, a firm with more than $4.5 billion in capital under management, where she worked alongside former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver. Guzman has collaborated with many organizations in the cannabis sector, including licensed laboratories, trade associations and leading industry conferences and events.

"Each of these professionals bring crucial expertise to our brand. There are many exciting growth opportunities in the works for 2019 and I look forward to working with our immediate team and strategic industry partners to expand the Cannabis Strategic Ventures portfolio and strengthen our position in the cannabis industry," Yu added. Read this and more news for Cannabis Strategic Ventures at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nugs

Other recent developments and major influences in the cannabis industry include:

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today responded to allegations in a lawsuit filed against the Company in the State of Nevada by Heidi Loeb Hegerich related to MediFarm I, LLC, which owns the Blüm dispensary in Reno, NV. The Company will defend itself vigorously against the meritless claims filed in the State of Nevada. Terra Tech strongly denies these allegations and would like to highlight that these are only allegations by a business partner which have not been proven. The Company maintains that, after a full vetting of relevant facts, Terra Tech will be fully vindicated. Terra Tech also intends to pursue numerous counter-claims against Ms. Hegerich. The Company was recently engaged in a previous lawsuit against Callow Distribution LLC in which the Company was awarded approximately $949,000 and can be read in the form 8-K which was filed with the SEC on December 17, 2018.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APHA) and Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE:DOSE) recently announced that they have expanded the scope of their previously announced agreement (the "Agreement") expanding the territory where Aphria has been granted exclusive preferred rights to license, manufacture, distribute and sell RDT's QuickStrip innovative, proprietary delivery technology for the cannabis market to Germany. " Germany is one of the most sought-after cannabis markets today, and Aphria continues to take a comprehensive approach to ensure a leading presence in the country as the opportunity evolves," said Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria. "Aphria is committed to bringing advanced products and innovations to cannabis markets around the world, and this agreement with RDT will enable us to bring QuickStrip technology to the German market and offer a unique nutraceutical product that delivers a consistent dosage."

CV Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dowling will be participating as a panelist at The 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum taking place on January 6, 2019 at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco, California. The forum's target audience, include buy and sell-side analysts from investment banks and funds and partnering executives from pharma and medtech companies. Panels will focus on innovation in neurotechnology covering banking, device, diagnostics and software. The 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum is hosted by Sachs Associates, a firm that has developed an extensive knowledge of the key individuals operating within the European and global biotech industry. The forum will feature around 200 corporate representatives and over 25 company presentations by established public, private and emerging companies.

PotNetwork Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) recently announced the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD Inc., have begun planning how the Company will effectively bolster its corporate footprint in a market anticipated to see great changes based on recent legislative events. The $867 Billion Farm Bill includes a provision involving industrial hemp and its derivative, cannabidiol (CBD), effectively removing CBD from the Controlled Substances Act Scheduling and putting it under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture. Applauding the recent actions of both houses of Congress to effectively pass a farm bill with hemp provisions, analysts are optimistic, indicating that the landscape has never been more ready for Presidential follow through. The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly (with an 87 to 13 vote) to approve the bill. Being one step closer to redefining low-THC hemp as a legal plant, the doors of opportunity begin opening to new and better research, the production of more tailored premium quality formulations, and a strengthened economy benefiting from the legal interstate commerce of hemp and CBD products. With Presidential endorsement, a long-marginalized industry can quickly help revitalize the American economy.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

