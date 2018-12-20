TrueCommerce Named as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

COVENTRY, England, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that Gartner Inc. has named TrueCommerce a Challenger in their 2018 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. The company was recognised for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722376/TrueCommerce_Logo.jpg )



"We are excited to be a part of Gartner's new Magic Quadrant. We believe it validates our basic premise that the connective tissue (network) between members of a multi-enterprise ecosystem is the key to succeeding in complex, digitally enabled supply chains," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "Our continued investment in innovation and customer success in this area allows our global customer community to thrive in a highly competitive world."

Describing the reviewed market segment, the Gartner research states that rising interest in digitising the supply chain and recent solution enhancements that improve the trading for all network participants - both in breadth (adding additional supply chain functions) and in depth (improving existing ones) - are fueling investment in multienterprise solutions.

Download your free report copy here: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, 15 November 2018

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

Robert Simpson, robert.simpson@truecommerce.com, + 44-(0)-784-112-2797