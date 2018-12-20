Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier receives orders to provide 20 TRAXX locomotives to Railpool

Railpool's fleet of TRAXX locomotives thus expands to 217

BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has received orders from Railpool, a leading rail vehicle leasing company in Europe, for 20 electric BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotives. The orders include options of up to 20 additional vehicles. Based on the list price, the orders are valued at a combined total of approximately 74 million euro ($85 million US). The first locomotives are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2019.

Torsten Lehnert, CEO, Railpool, said: "This latest order increases Railpool's fleet of TRAXX locomotives to 217. Our first TRAXX locomotive was delivered in 2009 - since then we had very good experiences regarding performance, traction effort, efficiency and reliability with our TRAXX fleet. Based on this experience, we want to operate these additional locomotives on the most important European freight corridors, connecting several main European harbors."

Mike Niebling, Director Sales, Locomotives, Bombardier Transportation, added: "We are pleased that we can continue the very successful collaboration with Railpool, one of our largest locomotive customers in the freight ecosystem. Railpool has contributed significantly to the development of our TRAXX platform over the last decade. This strategic partnership helps Railpool to enter new markets, achieve a broader offering and a higher capacity - based on our mobility solutions."

The BOMBARDIERTRAXX 3 platform is the most modern four-axle locomotive platform in Europe. Its three models, TRAXX AC3, TRAXX MS3 and TRAXX DC3, all offer optional Last Mile function, a support diesel engine which bridges non-electrified sections. The TRAXX locomotive family is the most successful platform in Europe, with more than 2,300 units sold.

About Railpool

RAILPOOL is one of the leading railway vehicle leasing companies offering real expertise for full service from a single source. The company was founded in Munich in 2008 and now operates in 14 European countries. RAILPOOL is one of the largest providers in Europe with more than 400 locomotives (and an investment total of 900 million euro).

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .



Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .



Bombardier and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Global media relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com