Stora Enso Divests Swedish Packaging Manufacturer June Emballage

Stora Enso has divested 100% of the shares of its Swedish subsidiary June Emballage AB to its current management team. June Emballage is a manufacturer specialized in small-batch custom-made transport packaging in corrugated board.

"We believe that June Emballage is in a better position to serve its smaller scale markets for custom-made packaging as a stand-alone supplier. Stora Enso will continue to focus on growing our core business and further develop our leading corrugated packaging offering in Sweden," says

David Ekberg

, SVP and Head of Corrugated Nordics, Stora Enso's Packaging Solutions division.

The transaction will not have any significant impact on Stora Enso's sales, operational EBIT or net debt.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Communications

Packaging Solutions division

tel. +46-722-410-349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

