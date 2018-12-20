Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) ("Provenance", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it initiated a field program in November to better define the mineralization control geology of the Silver Bow silver and gold project near Tonopah, Nevada. In their field work the Company's geologists reviewed new interpretations of the property's geology and conducted limited surface sampling to help narrow the focus of a detailed mapping and sampling program expected to begin in March of 2019. Provenance plans to follow up the program with drilling of the key targets later in the year or in early 2020. The work identified three areas of focus for the follow-up program. The November work confirmed the viability of a previously recognized bulk tonnage target area in the southeastern part of the property. This mostly undrilled target contains few bedrock exposures, but the highly altered, structurally prepared and silicified outcrops surrounding the target zone are pervasively mineralized. Four of the six confirmation samples from the area were strongly mineralized:

Sample Gold g/t Gold oz/t Silver g/t Silver oz/t 1002 1.02 .033 2310 74.27 1011 .65 .021 1130 36.33 1012 .13 .0042 28 .90 1013 .42 .014 549 17.65

Additionally, limited drilling was historically conducted to the southwest of this target area that intersected zones of up to 120 feet thick of near-surface mineralization containing 0.01 to 0.03 oz/t gold and 1 oz/t silver.

The second area that will be targeted for detailed mapping and sampling is an extensive undrilled zone in the westernmost part of the property. Surface samples from the area historically contained strong gold and silver mineralization. Provenance's geologists interpreted the boundary of a previously unrecognized caldera and confirmed the mineralization. Four of the six samples taken from this area showed strong gold mineralization:

Sample Gold g/t Gold oz/t Silver g/t Silver oz/t 1008 22.2 .71 1545 49.67 1009 1.92 .062 32 1.03 1020 2.45 .079 88 2.83 1021 1.0 .032 38 1.22

Only one sample was taken from a vein in the third area in the northeastern part of the property. The strength of the vein sample was encouraging enough to add this area to the sampling and mapping next spring. The sample assayed 2.82 g/t (0.091 oz/t) gold and 648 g/t (20.8 oz/t) silver.

Rauno Perttu, Chairman, said, "We are extremely pleased with these results which reinforce our belief in the potential of the property. We will expand on these results in our 2019 exploration plan".

The samples were processed and analyzed at ALS Global, Nevada.

