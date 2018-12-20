Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2018) -Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it will be adapting Upco Mobile Messenger to integrate with the new eSIM technology, commencing in 2019.

What is an eSim

An eSIM is a very small integrated SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) that is embedded in a mobile device and stores all information that is necessary to identify and authenticate the mobile subscriber. A key benefit of this new technology is that the identification information can be rewritten, which allows users to easily change operators, without the need to need to swap removable SIM cards. Other, related, benefits include improved flexibility regarding, for example, use of different numbers for different purposes (e.g. business vs personal), and separate voice and data plans. Another advantage is that eSIMs will make it easier to switch to a local network when travelling, particularly outside of the European Union, thus avoiding exorbitant roaming charges.

Upco Mobile Messenger and the future of eSIMs

In order to enable users to benefit from this new technology, Upco will be making the necessary changes to its mobile platform (including support for provisioning via its UpcoPay eWallet solution), while also negotiating agreements with different telecom operators. These changes will provide Upco users with the flexibility to easily switch operators as circumstances warrant.

Upco also announces that it paid a finders fee of $31,360 to Pinpoint Participations UG on the previously closed financing to raise up to $1-million at 22 cents per share and issue up to 4.55 million shares of the company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

+1 (212) 461 3676

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, the information contained herein is of a forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information. Such factors include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that statements containing forward looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on statements containing forward looking information. Readers should review the risk factors set out in the Company's Filing Statement as filed on SEDAR.