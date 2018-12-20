Atos empowers Finnish researchers to advance in Artificial Intelligence with new BullSequana supercomputer

Paris, December 20, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a 37 million euro 3-year contract to deliver its latest supercomputer, the BullSequana XH2000, to CSC - IT Center for Science in Finland. The contract, which was signed on 12 December between the two parties in Espoo, will provide Finnish researchers with an enhanced computing capacity to enable new innovation breakthroughs.

The BullSequana XH2000 (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_11_12/atos-launches-new-bullsequana-hybrid-supercomputer-ai-augmented-simulation) supercomputer will give Finnish researchers five times more capacity than previously, with a theoretical peak performance of 6,4 petaflops. The supercomputing environment, which will consist of the BullSequana, a scalar cluster of 2 petaflops, an AI-partition of 2,5 petaflops and a large data management system, will have a combined theoretical peak performance of 11 petaflops. Together this will enable researchers to predict climate change and its effects, problems around renewable and fusion energy, utilize AI to develop new treatments, and solve other very computing intensive problems. The setup will also include a solution dedicated to advanced Artificial Intelligence research.

"This new solution provides CSC with a powerful and balanced environment for data-intensive computing, and it will lay the foundation for competitive research in Finland for years to come. The system from Atos will be able to meet the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence research, which further emphasizes the value of this investment for the Finnish society." said Kimmo Koski, CEO of CSC.

"As the leading European supercomputer manufacturer, we are proud to be contributing to the competitiveness of Finland and the Finnish research and academic community. Our new BullSequana XH2000 includes the latest processor and accelerator architectures to provide more computing power to enable AI-augmented HPC simulation, and to support users go beyond the limits of traditional simulation." said Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security at Atos.

The new system will be deployed in two phases: the first phase in summer 2019 which will include a solution designed for Artificial Intelligence research; and the second with Atos' new BullSequana XH2000 supercomputer, which will provide a giant leap in computing capacity and make Finland the leading country in supercomputing in the Nordics.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About CSC

CSC is a Finnish center of expertise in ICT that provides world-class services for research, education, culture, public administration and enterprises, to help them thrive and benefit society at large.

