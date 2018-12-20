A well-known analytics and BI visualization services provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latestchannel optimization strategy for a financial services providerThe client is one of the leading companies in the financial services industry. The company is renowned for its advice and wealth management services across the globe. Despite serving investors globally, the client wanted to identify their channel usage pattern and formulate robust channel optimization strategies. They wanted to identify collaborative channels and promote multi-channel engagement to understand new industry trends.

Channel optimization strategy for a financial services provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

The continued macroeconomic growth in the financial services industry has helped companies cope with the financial crisis and focus on offering reliable and affordable financial services to meet the growing consumers' demands. However, there are many factors that are hindering the growth of the financial sector. This is compelling companies in the financial services industry to establish a multichannel strategy and strike the right balance between meeting customers' preferences and lowering costs to serve each customer segment.

"The rising demand for reliable, affordable services is compelling financial services providers to deliver agility in the services rendered," says an expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's channel optimization solution helped the financial services provider to identify social media platforms and reach out to potential consumers. This helped them gain a better knowledge of diverse customer segments in terms of their channel usage and behavior. The solutions offered also helped them to identify profitable opportunities, enhance workforce interaction, and address the demands of customers efficiently.

Quantzig's channel optimization strategy helped the client to:

Gain insights about diverse customer segments.

Identify opportunities to enhance workforce interaction.

Quantzig's channel optimization strategy offered predictive insights on:

Offering reliable solutions at low prices.

Establishing a multichannel strategy.

