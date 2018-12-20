Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx appoints Jeremie Ryan as CEO and a Director

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: SFX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremie Ryan as CEO and President, effective immediately. He is also being appointed a Director. Mr. Normand Champigny has resigned as CEO and President, but will remain a Director.

Mr. Ryan is a resident of Mansfield-Pontefract, in the Pontiac and is a shareholder of Sphinx. Since his appointment in November 2018, he was VP Corporate Development of Sphinx. Throughout his career, he has worked in a variety of business roles. He will also maintain a strong relationship with the community of the Pontiac area, where the Corporation's current key assets are located.

Normand Champigny, commented that, "I'm very pleased to turn over the CEO role to Mr. Ryan and believe the Company is in good hands given his strong involvement and support in the project and the community".

On behalf of the Board, the Chairman, John Hick, stated: "We are pleased to have Mr. Ryan take on the role of CEO and also to welcome him as a member of the Board. We would also thank Mr. Champigny for his leadership in focussing Sphinx's exploration efforts and are pleased that he will continue to bring to bear his knowledge and insight in his ongoing role as a director".

Mr. Ryan's appointment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Québec and Sphinx

Quebec has established itself as one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions, ranking 6th globally (Fraser Institute press release, February 22 2018). The Quebec government has created market confidence by following a proactive approach to mining policy. Quebec's mining sector has also been encouraged by the clarity and certainty of the legal and regulatory framework adopted by its government. Sphinx is engaged in the generation and acquisition of exploration projects in Québec with a focus on zinc.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819-664-2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

Normand Champigny

Director

514-979-4746

