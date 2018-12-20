Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity and Portfolio Update

20 December 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity and Portfolio Update

Milamber (NEX: MLVP) is pleased to announce a number of new initiatives and partnerships.

Issues of Equity

Milamber also announces that the Company has issued a total of 1,972,960 new shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), issued in settlement of services to the Company valued at £301,562.

The issues were as follows:

Tim Moore - 156,250 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services.

Bill Hughes - 870,877 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services.

Steve Hammersly - 562,500 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services.

Rachael Cartwright - 222,222 Ordinary Shares issued at 10p pence per share for services.

Ali Khatau - 11,111 Ordinary Shares issued at 9 pence per share for services.

Paul Twiney - 75,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 10 pence per share for services.

Joe Binnion - 75,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 10 pence per share for services.

Milamber USA

The Milamber USA management team has undertaken a partial management buyout of Milamber USA LLC in order to allow greater autonomy to operate in the US market. The Company retains a 20% shareholding and a board seat in Milamber USA LLC.

Consequently, the circumstances that led to the limitation of scope qualification of the Company's accounts for the year to 31 March 2018 have now been rectified.

Vocademia

Milamber has reduced its shareholding in Vocademia to 5% to enable Vocademia management the ability to develop the company in a new direction. Vocademia's founder, Mark Woodcock has purchased the other 95% of Vocademia shares with 900,000 Milamber Ordinary shares which he owned. These shares have been cancelled.

White Cobalt

Milamber has divested its interest in White Cobalt for its original purchase price of 166,667 Milamber Ordinary shares. These shares have been cancelled.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it now has 15,366,989 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 459,215 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Holders of 3% or more of the Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Ordinary Shares held in Treasury) are as follows:

Andy Hasoon 11.7% James Drace-Francis 8.8% Bill Hughes 8.2% Tim Moore 8.0% Goldvista Properties Ltd 5.6% Steve Hammersly 3.8% Ajyal Group Limited 3.7% Anthony Bezzina 3.6% First Sentinel 3.4%

Mark Woodcock is no longer interested in Ordinary Shares representing 3% or more of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors are interested in 1,881,921 Ordinary Shares, representing 12.6% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The above figure of 15,366,989 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

