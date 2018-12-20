KR1 plc - Director's Interest

20 December 2018

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Director's Interest

KR1 Plc is pleased to announce that Keld van Schreven, a Director of the Company, subscribed for 50,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the Placing announced by the Company on 19 December 2018. As a result, Mr van Schreven now holds a total of 742,760 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.59 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 0.56 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

