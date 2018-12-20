sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.12.2018 | 16:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KR1 plc - Director's Interest

KR1 plc - Director's Interest

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2018

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Director's Interest

KR1 Plc is pleased to announce that Keld van Schreven, a Director of the Company, subscribed for 50,000 ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in the Placing announced by the Company on 19 December 2018. As a result, Mr van Schreven now holds a total of 742,760 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.59 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 0.56 per cent. of the total voting rights of the Company.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

KR1 Plc

Stephen Corran

+44 (0)16 2467 6716

scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKeld van Schreven
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKR1 Plc
b)LEI213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each

ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)50,000 Ordinary Shares at 5p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction19 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

© 2018 PR Newswire