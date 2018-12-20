Technavio analysts forecast the global hyperkalemia drugs market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2023, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005494/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global Hyperkalemia drugs market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategic alliances is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global hyperkalemia drugs market 2019-2023. The global hyperkalemia drugs market has only a limited number of approved therapies, due to which a huge unmet need is present in the market. Therefore, through various strategic initiatives, the market players are trying to increase their customer reach. The market has witnessed an increasing number of strategic alliances, as the companies are entering into collaborative deals to increase their distribution network in new geographies and to cut down the research and development (R&D) costs associated with the drugs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global hyperkalemia drugs market is the growing use of various therapeutics:

Global hyperkalemia drugs market: Growing use of various therapeutics

The increasing use of drugs such as renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors, ace-inhibitors, beta-blockers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), cyclosporine, and heparin for the treatment of various indications increases the risk of hyperkalemia. The usage of these medications is associated with various side effects, which include a decrease in potassium excretion levels. NSAIDs are one of the major drugs that increase the risk of hyperkalemia and chronic kidney diseases. These are the most commonly prescribed medications and are largely available over-the-counter (OTC). As a result, the market has witnessed a significant increase in the use of these drugs for the treatment of various indications.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, "The market has also witnessed a significant rise in the use of RAAS inhibitors due to the high efficacy displayed by these drugs for the treatment of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and renal diseases. However, the use of RAAS inhibitors increases the risk of hyperkalemia. As per a study conducted by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the risk of RAAS inhibitors induced hyperkalemia is high in patients with chronic kidney diseases and heart failure. Hence, during the forecast period, the increasing use of these medications is expected to drive the growth of the market significantly."

Global hyperkalemia drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global hyperkalemia drugs market research report provides market segmentation by type (chronic hyperkalemia and acute hyperkalemia) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The chronic hyperkalemia segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 84% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005494/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com