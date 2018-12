Millicom International Cellular S.A (Millicom) is changing its stock exchange ticker to TIGO SDB with an effect from the start of trading on January 9, 2019. As a result, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will also change series names of existing options, futures and forwards series in Millicom (MIC) after 19:30 (CET), January 8, 2019. For further information, please see the attached pdf file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704015