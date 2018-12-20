AkzoNobel NV: AkzoNobel substitutes issuer of bond issued in July 2012

December 20, 2018

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) announces the substitution of Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB (publ) by Akzo Nobel N.V. as the issuer.

This refers to the €750 million bond, issued in July 2012 (https://www.akzonobel.com/en/for-media/media-releases-and-features/akzonobel-successfully-launches-%E2%82%AC750-million-bond-issue-0), with a maturity of ten years, at a coupon of 2.625 percent (Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Notes due 27 July 2022; ISIN XS0809847667).

No further changes result from the substitution; all rights of the noteholders under the Notes remain unchanged.

Pursuant to § 11 of the terms and conditions of the Notes, Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB (publ)

is substituted by Akzo Nobel N.V. as issuer of the Notes, and Akzo Nobel N.V. is substituted by Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB (publ) as guarantor of the Notes, in each case as of December 20, 2018.

This press release constitutes "regulated information" (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). A copy of this press release is available on the website of Akzo Nobel N.V. www.akzonobel.com

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We're experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high-performance products and services our customers expect.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address such key issues such as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as the separation of Specialty Chemicals. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our website: www.akzonobel.com (http://www.akzonobel.com).

