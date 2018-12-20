Reliance Global Group, Inc. Disengages IR Firm and Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company") formally announces that it has disengaged KCSA as its Investor Relations Firm. We would further like to relay to our investors that we will NOT be performing a reverse split as part of our current growth plan. As previously announced RELI's plan is to continue executing on its focused strategy of pursuing acquisitions in the real estate and insurance agency sectors to fully leverage management's expertise in these industries.

RELI's Chairman and CEO, Ezra Beyman, stated, "It has come to my attention that there has been a miscommunication regarding our plans, which the Company has taken prompt steps to address and mitigate. We have already made tremendous progress in a relatively short period of time and look forward to continuing to update our shareholders on our continued progress."

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) now is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus will be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

