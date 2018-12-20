MDNA Life Sciences Inc.: MDNA Life Sciences Appoints Orion Diagnostica as Exclusive Distributor in Key European Markets for the Mitomic(R) Prostate Test

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2018 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), the molecular diagnostics company revolutionizing the development of liquid biopsy biomarkers based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that it has appointed Orion Diagnostica Oy (Orion) as the exclusive distributor for the Mitomic® Prostate Test (MPT™) in Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. On the heels of recent news that MDNA's CE marked MPT™ Real-Time PCR kit is now commercially available; this agreement is a key part of the global roll-out of MPT™ through a growing network of distribution partners.

The test needs only a simple blood sample to be taken which is then processed in a clinical laboratory using MDNA's proprietary CE-IVD kit. MPT™ is the world's first blood test to use a unique biomarker that is independent of PSA and age and to be made available in a simple real-time PCR format. The test delivers unparalleled performance for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.

Currently, prostate cancer screening is heavily reliant on the measurement of PSA levels, which can give notoriously high false-positive results. This leads to millions of men being wrongly referred for prostate biopsy. With a 92% sensitivity, MPT™ can accurately determine whether clinically significant prostate cancer is present, so men can be referred for immediate medical intervention. MPT™ also has a higher than 99% negative predictive value which means that men with a negative MPT™ result can safely delay or avoid an invasive prostate biopsy as there is a very low probability that significant cancer would be found.

"We are proud to announce our new partnership with Orion and are excited to be working with their experienced team. Orion's track record of success in molecular diagnostics and strong relationships with key hospitals and urologists make them an ideal business partner for us." said Chris Mitton, CEO of MDNA Life Sciences. "The forthcoming launch of MPT™ with Orion will expand access to our novel technology and bring significant advances to the way clinicians in Europe approach prostate cancer screening."

About MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences Inc. - www.mdnalifesciences.com - is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests using its proprietary Mitomic™ Technology platform that exploits the unique biological characteristics of mitochondrial DNA. This innovative platform is a highly effective system for biomarker discovery, early disease detection, monitoring, risk assessment and therapeutic targeting. It has led to the discovery of numerous novel and proprietary biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases.

The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to develop an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection. Following the successful development of the prostate test, work on tests for endometriosis and ovarian cancer is at an advanced stage and biomarkers have been identified for other cancers such as lung, breast, uterine, cervical, bladder, colorectal, and melanoma.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Mitton

+1 844-321-6362

c.mitton@mdnalifesciences.com

www.mdnalifesciences.com

SOURCE: MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531109/MDNA-Life-Sciences-Appoints-Orion-Diagnostica-as-Exclusive-Distributor-in-Key-European-Markets-for-the-MitomicR-Prostate-Test