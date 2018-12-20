HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its Soma Atlas CLAP Operating System won the Best Innovation Award at the 6th annual Calypso Awards Ceremony in Cannes last month. With this operating system, HID Global is bringing a new level of trust to low-cost contactless tickets for public transportation. This innovative technology enables next-generation automated fare collection.

HID Global is the world's first ticketing solution provider to be certified to deliver more secure, lower cost, faster contactless tickets based on an open standard called Calypso Light Application (CLAP). HID's Soma Atlas CLAP Operating System is the first certified implementation of the CLAP specification based on the Infineon SLE77 platform (ISO 14443 type A&B).

"We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our innovation in the field of ticketing and transportation," said Cesare Paciello, Vice President, Ticketing Transport with HID Global. "HID's innovation supports an open standard that will help advance Calypso-based tickets to be adopted more quickly."

Recognized widely and deployed in many countries for secure, fast and flexible ticketing, Calypso is an open standard of contactless ticketing, suitable for multiple applications, especially public transportation in which Calypso cards and NFC mobile phones are used.

Public transportation authorities around the world no longer need to accept lower security, incompatibility, proprietary and slower speeds of low-end ticket systems. HID's CLAP-certified solution, SOMA Atlas, is recognized by the Calypso Networks Association (CNA) as providing interoperability and greater flexibility to transportation operators.

CLAP tickets have the same security as high-end tickets, such as sports season tickets, but at a lower cost than typical Calypso tickets. CLAP is also simple to deploy because, unlike proprietary memory cards, the use of CLAP tickets does not require development work to be integrated into an Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System.

HID's ticketing and transportation team in Italy developed the CLAP-certified SOMA Atlas OS architecture to broaden the customer acceptance of more secure ticketing by small to mid-sized transportation operators.

Known as the ticketing solution provider that delivered millions of tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, HID provides end-to-end ticketing solutions, including transportation ticketing terminals, data capturing software, key management capabilities, RFID paper tickets, smart card tokens, smart wristbands, among other components. Its multi-application operating systems can be integrated with existing hardware.

