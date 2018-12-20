The 70 MW Adams solar farm will be by far the largest in the state when completed in 2020 and its electricity will power 22% of the demand from Philadelphia government buildings. Seven times. The upcoming Adams Solar farm in Adams County, Pennsylvania will be seven times larger than any other solar project in the state, once it becomes operational in 2020. And now the energy generated has a home, as the city of Philadelphia, through the Philadelphia Energy Authority, has agreed to a 20-year power contract with developer Community Energy Inc. Once up and running, Adams Solar farm's output will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...