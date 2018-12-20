At the end of another year or record rooftop PV installations, national Minister for Energy Angus Taylor warns Australian state governments to "consider the potential risks" of rapid solar industry growth.Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor followed up yesterday's acrimonious Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council meeting with a dire warning for state governments about the safety of rooftop solar systems. His assertion that people's lives may be at risk is based on interpretation of the national audit of the Renewable Energy Target released by the Australian National Audit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...