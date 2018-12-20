Vidoomy Launches Contextual Video Targeting

MADRID, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vidoomy, as a video advertising platform presents to their clients a new technology which allows them to show their advertising video campaigns not only to the right user but also at the right moment.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788883/Vidoomy_Logo.jpg )



During 2018 Vidoomy's main focus was to develop a technology that allowed all their clients to be able to reach their target user using specific segments such as, Age, Gender, Career, Country, Region, City and even the interests of that user.

Vidoomy now presents a new feature "Contextual Video Targeting" which allows to impact the right user at the right time. This takes video advertising to the next level.

The Contextual Video Targeting allows to show an ad related to the content the user is reading or the content of the video the user is watching. For example, If the user is reading an article related to the new hybrid car technologies on any website, Vidoomy's technolgy will be able match that ad request to those specific campaigns associated with a category like automotive or motorsport.

According to Marcos Cuesta, CEO of Vidoomy, "We are clear that the key to success for any advertiser is to be able to impact the right user at the right time, which is why we have developed this new technology and we are completely confident that this new product will increase the profitability of all the campaigns of our advertisers."

Any company that would like to try this new technology and have interest in this new product offered by Vidoomy's team, should contact the team through the website: https://www.vidoomy.com and will have a response within a maximum of 24 hours.

Contact:

Antonio Simarro - Head of Operations

Calle Arlaban 7

5 floor, office 51

Madrid, Spain

antonio.simarro@vidoomy.com



www.vidoomy.com