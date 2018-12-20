Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, today published its indicative financial calendar for the year 2019.

Event Date* Annual results 2018 Thursday, March 21, 2019 General Meeting Friday, May 24, 2019 Half-Year Results 2019 Monday, September 23, 2019 Financial year end on December 31

* Subject to change. Publication after market close.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) specializes in pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The French pharmaceutical company's lead product, ADV7103, has achieved positive results in Europe in a pivotal Phase III study in children and adults with distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA). In addition to this indication, ADV7103 is being developed for Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy.

Advicenne plans to file ADV7103 for market authorization for dRTA in Europe in the coming months and anticipates its commercial launch in 2020 in Europe. In North America, the US FDA and Health Canada gave clearance to commence a pivotal Phase III clinical trial assessing ADV7103 in dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United States is anticipated in 2021.

Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Nîmes, France. www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors" of its document de base filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marches financiers) on October 31, 2017 under number I.17-071. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

