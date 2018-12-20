Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) has announced today the appointment of Tobias Zisik as its new Managing Director for Spain, beginning his new role on January 1st.

Tobias Zisik will be moving on from his current position as Sales Marketing Director for Europcar Mobility Group in Spain, where he strongly contributed to developing brand awareness as well as revenue generation and implementation of the commercial strategy of the Group in the Spanish market.

He has 20 years experience in Sales Marketing, Strategic Planning and General Management positions in the banking and mobility sectors, in companies such as Barclays Bank, Metro de Madrid and a bike sharing start-up. He is a graduate of Edinburgh University and holds an Instituto de Empresa MBA.

Tobias takes over his new role from current Managing Director for Spain, José María González, recently appointed as Managing Director of the Cars Business Unit of the Group.

In his new position, Tobias Zisik will focus on growing Europcar Mobility Group's market leading position in Spain and accelerating the transformation. From a car rental specialist, the Group has become a digital player and a global provider of mobility solutions, offering a wide range of services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, vehicle-sharing (cars, scooters) and peer-to-peer car-rental

Commenting on his appointment, Tobias Zisik said, "It is a great satisfaction for me to assume this position in an exciting time of mobility like the one we live in. We are convinced that we can play a leading role in the mobility new ecosystem in Spain, where the Group has had a great development in recent years, with global, connected and open solutions for the mobility of individuals and society

