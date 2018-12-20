Best Silicon Valley Stocks for 20192018 has been a tough year for tech stocks across the board. With a few notable exceptions, many of the the top tech companies in the Bay Area saw their stock prices stagnate or decline. Looking forward, are the "FANG" stocks the best Silicon Valley stocks for 2019?In order to answer that question, we'll be looking closely at the stocks that make up the celebrated FANG quartet: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)-originally known as Google.Together, these four companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...