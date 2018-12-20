sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest's real estate portfolio at more than € 850 million: growth plan realised with the acquisition of two logistics sites in the Southern Netherlands for € 61 million

Realisation of the growth plan

On 13 November 2018, Intervest Offices & Warehouses announced its investment pipeline of € 197 million and in this context launched a capital increase of € 100 million, which was successfully completed on 30 November 2018. In December 2018, Intervest already realised € 129 million of this investment pipeline in five transactions with acquisitions in the office segment (Leuven) and the logistics segment (Ghent, Raamsdonksveer, Tilburg and Roosendaal).

Sale-and-lease-back with Kwantum for 28.000 m² distribution centre in Tilburg

Intervest has concluded a sale-and-lease-back agreement for a second logistics site in Tilburg. The site is located on the Katsbogten industrial site on the south side of Tilburg and includes a distribution centre of approximately 26.200 m² and a separate accompanying office building of approximately 2.200 m².

Sale-and-lease-back with Jan de Rijk Logistics for large-scale logistics site in Roosendaal

Intervest has further concluded a sale-and-lease-back agreement for a third logistics site in Roosendaal. The extensive logistics complex, totalling approximately 38.200 m², located on a site of more than 13 ha, is on the Majoppeveld Noord industrial site.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Realisation growth plan (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a4b48e7d-2d78-43b6-b8e8-e2676386853f)

