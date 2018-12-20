Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase own shares

The repurchases will be carried out in batches over time, not longer than up to the next annual general meeting. The execution of the repurchases will depend on market conditions and the repurchases are to be made in accordance with applicable rules. Repurchases may only be made at a price per share within the price range applicable, i.e. the range between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price. In line with the purposes set out in the authorization given by the annual general meeting, the repurchases are made to promote efficient capital usage in the company, to provide flexibility as regards the company's possibilities to distribute capital to its shareholders and to provide hedging for the company's option program.

Repurchases may be made of a maximum number of shares corresponding to two (2) percent of the total number of shares in the company, i.e. a maximum of 7,798,780 shares. As of today, Net Insight holds 6,475,000 own B-shares (treasury shares).

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, CEO Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

Pelle Bourn, CFO Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, pelle.bourn@netinsight.net



This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.00 pm CET on December 20, 2018.

