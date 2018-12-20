Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 13, 2018 to December 19, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 13.12.2018 711,743 48.6329 34,614,126 XPAR 13.12.2018 165,000 48.6394 8,025,501 CHIX 13.12.2018 60,000 48.6352 2,918,112 TRQX 13.12.2018 175,000 48.7328 8,528,240 BATE 14.12.2018 733,540 49.1281 36,037,426 XPAR 14.12.2018 169,000 49.1370 8,304,153 CHIX 14.12.2018 62,000 49.1316 3,046,159 TRQX 14.12.2018 101,285 49.1746 4,980,649 BATE 17.12.2018 143,491 48.7830 6,999,921 XPAR 18.12.2018 268,161 47.4961 12,736,602 XPAR 18.12.2018 20,000 47.1899 943,798 CHIX 18.12.2018 3,619 46.9832 170,032 TRQX 18.12.2018 3,176 46.9819 149,215 BATE 19.12.2018 50,924 46.8265 2,384,593 XPAR 19.12.2018 10,000 46.7897 467,897 CHIX 19.12.2018 3,151 46.8001 147,467 TRQX Total 2,680,090 48.6752 130,453,892

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

