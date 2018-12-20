Regulatory News:

The new Philippe Coste* conversion plant located at the Orano Tricastin site (Drôme) has now been successfully commissioned following the completion of its test program.

The plant's process equipment was progressively started up so that the complete manufacturing line could be tried out. The major equipment of the industrial process the flame reactor was commissioned on December 12, 2018.

The facilities will ramp up production over the coming months and the plant will reach its rated output of 15,000 tons in 2021, once some more new equipment has been added.

This new plant incorporates technological innovations in terms of safety, the environment and improved industrial performance. By equipping the group with such a modern and efficient new facility, Orano strengthens its position in the conversion market.

The Philippe Coste conversion plant and the Georges Besse 2 enrichment plant at the Orano Tricastin site contribute to the production of low carbon electricity for more than 90 million households each year, and generate sustainable industrial jobs in France.

Philippe Knoche, Orano CEO, commented: "The Philippe Coste plant gives Orano a competitive advantage worldwide in the field of uranium conversion, guaranteeing long-term security of supply for our nuclear utility customers. I congratulate all the teams who have played a part in this success.

*Philippe Coste is the name of the new Tricastin conversion facility. Philippe Coste was the first founding president of Comurhex. He was responsible for technical advances in fluorine electrolysis on an industrial scale. In the transformation of uranium, conversion is the stage prior to enrichment, which then enables the manufacture of nuclear fuel for low carbon electricity generation.

The Philippe Coste plant was inaugurated on September 10, 2018, with the introduction of the first cylinder destined to receive the first product from the facility.

About Orano Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy. The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity. Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

